Missouri governor lauds declining rate of deaths from COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of new cases of the coronavirus continues to be high in Missouri, but Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday cited the declining death rate as evidence that progress is being made.

Parson, speaking at a news conference, noted that in the early days of the pandemic in April and May, more than 7% of all cases were fatal.

That percentage has gradually dropped and so far this month, just 0.3% of Missourians infected with COVID-19 have died.

Missouri reported 1,191 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 106,587. Seven more deaths also were reported.

All told, 1,739 Missourians have died from the virus.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press