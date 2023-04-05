BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson got an aerial view of the damage left behind by an early Wednesday morning tornado in Bollinger County.

“It’s a long journey ahead for the people that live here,” Parson said.

The tornado killed five people and injured five more. Nearly 90 structures were damaged, and a dozen homes were completely destroyed.

“Right now, it’s about the families; it’s about the loved ones; it’s about picking up the pieces,” Parson said in an afternoon briefing.

The American Red Cross and FEMA, along with a number of other agencies, are in the small town of Glenallen. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley drove through the damaged community.

“That’s just a devastating loss of life, and when you see the damage and the scale of the damage,” Hawley said. “It’s really breathtaking.”

Parson said the next step is helping the community rebuild itself. President Biden called Parson to offer any support. Parson admitted getting state and or federal aid may be tricky for an area as small as Glenallen because the damage may not meet the required threshold for aid.

“But I will tell you, I just know because I grew up in a little small town, these small towns, these counties, and these cities will come together and help each other out; there’s no doubt in my mind about that,” Parson said.