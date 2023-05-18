ST. LOUIS — Kim Gardner stepped down as St. Louis Circuit Attorney earlier this week. Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to name her replacement at 11 a.m. Friday. It appears that the selection is down to a few candidates.

Gov. Parson flew to St. Louis for a one-hour meeting Wednesday with prosecutors in the circuit attorney’s office in the aftermath of Kim Gardner’s resignation. He said this required a face-to-face meeting, since he’ll be responsible for appointing Gardner’s successor.

Governor Parson has invited U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy, 22nd Judicial Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan, and City of St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts to participate in the press conference.

Gardner abruptly left office Tuesday with a handwritten note to the presiding judge, asking for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to take the reins until Gardner’s original June 1 resignation date. But it was not Gardner’s call. Parson appointed his general counsel, Evan Rodriguez, to take over until the governor makes his pick.