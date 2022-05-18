JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will be signing a bill that establishes a new congressional map for Missouri. House Bill 2909 establishes new boundaries for eight districts.

The Governor will be signing it at 3:30 pm. You can watch it live on a video stream broadcast on this website.

The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session.

Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.