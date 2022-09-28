COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Treasurer’s office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.

Thousands of unclaimed items will be up for auction as Missouri deals with more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. That includes old coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. One item that the Missouri treasurer’s office has touted is a rare $1,000 bill discontinued in 1969.

Bidders can get their hands on unclaimed property during auctions on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 3. They will begin at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center at 3200 Vandiver Drive.

Viewers can get an up-close look at many of the items at the conference center during the following times:

Sunday, Oct. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3, 8-9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 8-9 a.m.

For more information and a list of some of the items available, click here.