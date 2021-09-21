Missouri has more than 700 missing adults and children

ST. LOUIS– Missouri has nearly 700 active missing persons cases, some as new as this week. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol’s website, there are 594 active missing adults. When it comes to children, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has 97 children from Missouri in its database.

Earlier this month, People Magazine featured missing Missouri mom Echo Lloyd. Lloyd’s case is one of hundreds on the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Missing Person’s page.

Lloyd went missing on Mother’s Day 2020. Her daughter told People Magazine that when she went to deliver a Mother’s Day gift to her mom in Edwards, MO, she found the door locked and left the flowers on the back porch.

Lloyd’s daughter says she went back to check on her mom after not hearing from her in five days. She found her mother’s car running with the air conditioning on.

Her daughter told People that she broke a window and found the house filled with piles of trash and moldy food. She also noticed her mother’s keys, cell phone, pistol, and medications were gone but her purse, wallet, ID, and cash were still there.

Lloyd’s daughter called the police and told People that she later learned her mother had been last seen at a Dollar General in Warsaw.

Her family created a GoFundMe called Bring Echo Home to raise money and aid in her search.

The Missouri Highway Patrol site has several entries from this week, including Andrew Miller from St. Charles who was last seen on September 20. It also includes Tracy Graves, a missing woman from Vinita Park that was last seen on September 19.

Some cases FOX2 has covered over the years include:

Phoenix Coldon– Missing since Dec 18, 2011 from Clayton

Kelly Allen– Missing since May 13, 2007 from St. Louis

Amanda Jones– Missing since Aug 14, 2005 from Hillsboro

Betty Alexander– Missing since Apr 11, 2019 from Sullivan

There is also a Facebook Page called Missouri Missing that features missing cases and serves as a resource for the families of the missing.

The page includes some newer cases but also cases like that of Amanda Caudill who was last seen in 2014 in St. James, Mo.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says there are 97 cases in Missouri. Loryn Mccullough is on the list. FOX2 reported her missing from Maryland Heights on September 12.

On that site are several other missing children cases FOX2 has covered. They include:

Shemika Cosey – Missing since Dec 30, 2008 from Berkeley

Kelly Allen – Missing since Mar 13, 2007 from Berkeley

Bianca Piper- Missing since Mar 10, 2005 from Foley

Christian Ferguson- Missing since Jun 11, 2003 from St. Louis

Gina Brooks – Missing since Aug 5, 1989 from Fredericktown

Heather Kullorn- Missing since Jul 15, 1999 from St. Louis