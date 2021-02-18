Missouri health director: No plan to move teachers to front of vaccine line

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health director says the state has no plans to move teachers higher on the list for COVID-19 vaccinations but will continue focusing on getting shots to older people and those with serious illnesses.

Related Content Missouri teachers ask state health director to be vaccinated now

Dr. Randall Williams spoke Thursday during Gov. Mike Parson’s weekly media briefing.

Several states, including neighboring Kansas and Illinois, have already begun vaccinating teachers, deeming school staff as frontline essential workers. But in Missouri, teachers are classified in the state’s Phase 1-B, tier 3.

The state is now in Phase 1-B, Tier 2, which includes those 65 and older or with compromised immune systems.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press