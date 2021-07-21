Missouri health officials issue first COVID hotspot advisory for northern part of state

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Wednesday warned residents of three counties in the North Central part of the state and surrounding areas that they are at risk of being in coranvirus hot zones, as the delta variant continues spreading.
The percentage of people that have completed
vaccination in Adair (33.3%), Macon (28.4%), and
Randolph (24.2%) counties are below the state
rate of 40.4%. Experts say at least 70% – 80% of
people, depending on the type of variant virus,
need immunity to provide the best chance of
minimizing spread within a community.
In recent weeks, neighboring counties haveMissouri Department of Health and Senior Services Hotspot Advisory, July 21, 2021
experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and
hospitalizations. The Delta variant has been
identified in many cases and is believed to be
contributing to the increase. Cases in Adair,
Macon, and Randolph counties are elevated with
69, 39, and 75 respectively in the past 14 days.
Disease spread from Southwestern and Central
Missouri to the Northeast following Highway 63 is
expected.
Seven previous “Hotspot Advisories” have been issued since July 7 for Camden, Miller Morgan, Greene, Jasper, Barry, McDonald, Newton, Douglas, Texas, Wright, Laclede, Phelps and Pulaski counties and surrounding areas.
The latest advisory comes on the same day Missouri Governor Mike Parson is set to announce a new State Health Director and reveal details behind a vaccine incentive program.