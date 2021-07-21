Missouri health officials issue first COVID hotspot advisory for northern part of state

Related Content Parson to announce COVID vaccine incentive program tomorrow

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Wednesday warned residents of three counties in the North Central part of the state and surrounding areas that they are at risk of being in coranvirus hot zones, as the delta variant continues spreading.

ADAIR, MACON & RANDOLPH COUNTIES: We are seeing elevated COVID-19 cases in your area, putting your counties at risk of becoming a hotspot. Disease spread from Southwestern and Central Missouri is expected to move to the Northeast along Highway 63. pic.twitter.com/zsiUQ6FDJ6 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 21, 2021

The percentage of people that have completed

vaccination in Adair (33.3%), Macon (28.4%), and

Randolph (24.2%) counties are below the state

rate of 40.4%. Experts say at least 70% – 80% of

people, depending on the type of variant virus,

need immunity to provide the best chance of

minimizing spread within a community.

In recent weeks, neighboring counties have

experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and

hospitalizations. The Delta variant has been

identified in many cases and is believed to be

contributing to the increase. Cases in Adair,

Macon, and Randolph counties are elevated with

69, 39, and 75 respectively in the past 14 days.

Disease spread from Southwestern and Central

Missouri to the Northeast following Highway 63 is

expected. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Hotspot Advisory, July 21, 2021

Seven previous “Hotspot Advisories” have been issued since July 7 for Camden, Miller Morgan, Greene, Jasper, Barry, McDonald, Newton, Douglas, Texas, Wright, Laclede, Phelps and Pulaski counties and surrounding areas.

The latest advisory comes on the same day Missouri Governor Mike Parson is set to announce a new State Health Director and reveal details behind a vaccine incentive program.