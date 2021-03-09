Missouri hellbenders population granted federal protection

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A salamander species that lives in Missouri waters has been granted protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the designation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service means that the state’s eastern hellbenders’ population is in danger of extinction.

Missouri only has several hundred of them remaining in the wild. Missouri’s eastern hellbenders are the largest salamander in North America, growing to more than 2 feet in length.

The amphibians can be found in the Meramec River and its tributaries, as well as watersheds in the south-central parts of the state.