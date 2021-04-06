Missouri high court OKs lawsuit against St. Louis Catholic school

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by a counselor at a St. Louis-area Catholic high school should continue. Judges ruled Tuesday that a lower court was wrong to dismiss all the claims against Chaminade College Preparatory School. A former student sued the school in 2015.
The anonymous man says his counselor abused him in 1971. The counselor is now dead.
The former student says the school was aware of sexual abuse claims against the counselor before he was hired but hired him anyway. The high court says a jury should be allowed to consider the evidence.