Missouri high court tosses mall shooting murder conviction

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justice blindfolded lady holding scales and sword statue

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned a man’s murder conviction in a deadly 2018 shooting outside a suburban Kansas City shopping mall because he wasn’t allowed to argue at trial that he acted in self-defense.

The high court ruled Tuesday that the trial judge hamstrung Tyler Gates’ attorneys by not allowing them to argue it was self-defense and violated Gates’ constitutional rights.

Jurors convicted Gates of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Haylock at the Independence Center. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Gates’ attorney says she’s pleased by the high court’s ruling and that “fairness requires a new trial.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News