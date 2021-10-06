Missouri high court weighs taxation-by-citation law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A law against taxation by citation is once again before the Missouri Supreme Court. Judges heard arguments in the case Wednesday.

At issue is a 2015 law limiting how much revenue cities can generate from traffic fines and other tickets.

It was one of few actions taken by state lawmakers in response to months of protests over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. The law cracked down harder on Ferguson and other St. Louis County cities, which the Supreme Court has already ruled unconstitutional.

A local judge later reversed that decision, putting the issue before Supreme Court judges again.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press