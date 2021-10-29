Missouri high school crowns first male student homecoming queen

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A male student from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri was crowned Homecoming Queen last week.

Senior Zachary Willmore is the first male student to ever receive the honor at Rock Bridge High School. The award was given to Willmore during a homecoming event on the football field in front of crowded bleachers.

Rock Bridge’s homecoming is put on by the school’s student government. There were ten students nominated to the school’s Homecoming Royalty Court by all students in all of the grades. The court is also only made up of seniors. Only one winner can be crowned king or queen. The winner is then voted on by the students once again and announced at the homecoming football game. Willmore was then given the option to choose either king or queen, and he chose queen.

Willmore is also a cheerleader on his high school’s varsity team. He said in one of his TikTok videos that he has a 3.9 GPA and is going to college next year.

“Zachary Willmore is a wonderful student. He’s engaged in school, active in activities, including cheer, and is not afraid to ask questions and identify challenges he sees around him,” Columbia Public Schools chief communications officer Michelle Baumstark said.

Students, teachers, and staff seem thrilled that Willmore won homecoming queen.

“I recall moments last year that were particularly hard for our central office administrators. One day, a delivery of goodies and a very thoughtful card arrived from Zachary and his family. It was a breath of fresh air to have that moment of kindness in what was otherwise a very trying time,” Baumstark said. “So as you can guess, we’re excited and happy for him to experience his senior year and be recognized by his student-peers as Homecoming Royalty winner and his choice of being titled Queen.”

He has over 1 million followers on TikTok and posts often about fashion. Some of outfits have gotten him “dress coded” at school, and in response to this he has been working hard to change the dress code at Rock Bridge by working with administrators.

“He has challenged the dress code over his time at Rock Bridge and is working with the school to develop a more up-to-date dress code for the school,” Baumstark said. “A group of students has been assembled to work on the dress code revisions with administration. They are still at the beginning stages, but Rock Bridge hopes to have a revised dress code by the end of the school year and before Zachary graduates.”

The current dress code in Rock Bridge High School’s student handbook states:

The RBHS dress code is currently undergoing a revision for the 2021-2022 school year to be more inclusive of all students. Dress and grooming are considered matters of individual taste. The primary responsibility of dress for school is left to students and parents. The RBHS administration reserves the right to limit specific dress that is disruptive, distracting, unsafe or inappropriate for the school environment

Willmore’s first proposal was:

Crop tops (as long as they cover half of your midriff), tube tops, shorts, biker shorts, tank tops, any pants, sweatshirts, hats, and any hair style, also do-rags should be allowed. Basically if it nothing is falling out people are chilld with other people wearing it :). Also girls want to be able to not wear a bra!! Like if the nipple is covered but the shape is still there it’s fine.

Then Willmore brought his proposal to the student council and according to a TikTok video from Willmore they said “this is pretty good, but instead of having all these rules lets just make the dress code no dress code and teachers can only dress code you if you have hate speech on your clothing. Which I think is a really good rule.”

It is unknown at this time if this dress code proposal will be the one that is made official because it is still in the works.

“This is a prime example of a student taking an issue and finding a way to develop a system to address it,” Baumstark said.