Missouri Highway Patrol: No one saw how motorcyclist died on busy St. Charles County highway

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Five children are asking you to help find answers about what happened to their dad, who was killed riding his motorcycle on a St. Peters highway in the middle of the day.

The crash happened on May 30 around 11:30 a.m.; it was a clear morning. Tim Johnson was on his motorcycle when it came into contact with a car on Highway 370 near Truman Road.

Johnson was on a routine ride home after picking up his Harley.

No one seems to have seen how the crash happened.

Tim’s wife, Marissun, and his mother and father, Kevin and Missy Johnson, spoke with Fox 2 News via Zoom. They have no answers about how Tim died.

“I can’t sleep and I cry all the time and it’s something I need to know,” Kevin said. “I have dreams of my son trying to tell me what happened and he can’t tell me.”

The crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says no one saw anything and that the other driver, who stopped, reported, “I was just driving and I heard a loud thump.”

The report also indicates Tim’s front tire contacted the back of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“None of it makes sense. He was a cautious rider. He always paid attention to his surroundings,” Marissun said.

They are a family of motorcycle riders – brought up to drive defensively and watch for inattentive people driving passenger vehicles.

“We’re always being aware or our surroundings,” Missy said. “I can tell you that every other (driver) is either on their phone or looking down.”

Marissun added: “It doesn’t add up. We only have one account of what happened, so we never got to hear his side or any other witnesses’ side to what happened.”

Marissun said state troopers indicated there is another witness who has not come forward. The family is begging for answers.

“I lay in bed at night and I think about him constantly,” his mother said. “I call his phone. I look at pictures on Facebook. I don’t know how to shut it off.”

If you have information on the crash, you can contact MSHP Troop C Headquarters at 636-300-2800.

You can read the crash report below.