Missouri highway patrol officer rescues dog injured in a hit and run

O’FALLON, Mo. – Winfield-Foley firefighter Dennis Grooms was working on his trailer Tuesday morning when he heard a dreadful sound: a young beagle crying in pain after getting hit by a car on the intersection of Tom Ginnever Avenue and Redbud Lane.

When Grooms arrived on the scene, he saw a Troop C Highway Patrol officer stopping traffic and tending to the dog.

The MSHP officer, who has asked to remain anonymous, tried several times to move the dog to safety. He took several bites to the hand and forearm. An ambulance arrived on the scene to cater to his wounds.

Despite his own wounds, the officer stayed and helped Grooms move the dog. They eventually were able to move the dog onto a bed sheet and hammock the dog to the back of a truck. The two transported the pup to the Animal Emergency Clinic in Fort Zumwalt Square.

“Our officer went out of his way to care for a wounded animal, knowing the risk he could be and ultimately was bitten. Despite receiving stitches for his actions, we have no doubt he would not hesitate to do it again,” said Corporal Juston Wheetley, Missouri State Highway Patrol. “To many people, their furry friends are family and we want to protect all members of our community, two or four-legged. We hope our furry friend makes a full recovery.”