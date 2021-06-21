Missouri Highway Patrol says they’ve found body of missing swimmer at Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE LAKE, Mo. — Troopers continued searching for the body of a woman on Monday who disappeared under the waters of Smithville Lake Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol said they found the woman’s body.

The body of the missing swimmer from Smithville Lake has been recovered. #MSHP pic.twitter.com/TdPsqJTkEw — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 21, 2021

The highway patrol’s underwater recovery team focused their search on the Collins Bridge area of the lake, the area the woman was last seen jumping into the water, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the highway patrol, the woman was onboard a boat that struck an object in the water, which partially disabled the vessel. The boat was limping, making its way back to the marina, when troopers say something fell out of the boat and a 30-year-old woman jumped in the water to retrieve it.

Witnesses say she never resurfaced. It’s not known whether she may have hit something in the water, but that’s what the recovery team hopes to determine.

The highway patrol said this was a recovery operation. about 10 troopers used four boats to try to find her body.

Smithville Lake also has two public swimming beaches, and the recreation area is patrolled by Clay County parks rangers.