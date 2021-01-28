Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop C reports no fatalities during Wednesday’s snowstorm

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C said as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to 443 calls for service during the winter weather that rolled through the St. Louis region.

Troopers also responded to 106 calls for stranded motorists, 206 crashes, 8 injury crashes, and 0 fatalities.

While the snow system caused a headache for many drivers during the day, others were able to enjoy the snowfall by sledding on Art Hill.

Ranch Kimball, a Washington University freshman, and a few of his friends were resourceful and gathered up some items to use as a sled since they didn’t have any sleds in their dorms.

“These are some we built,” he said. “We got some cardboard boxes we found in our dorm, we decided to put some trash bags on the outside for some sort of waterproofing.”

Nine-year-old Brayden Saffer went sledding after school Wednesday and said when he first saw the snowfall Wednesday morning, he had one thing in mind the rest of the day, “going really fast.”