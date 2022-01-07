Missouri Historical Society temporarily closes all 3 locations due to COVID

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Historical Society announced temporary closures of the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the MHS Library & Research Center until Feb. 1.

The closures are due to an increase in COVID cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, according to a press release. All scheduled on-site programs are canceled.

The Missouri History Museum’s 8th annual MLK Community Celebration will be offered via Zoom. For information, visit the organization’s website.

Additionally, remote research assistance from the MHS Library & Research Center is available. Researchers can email library@mohistory.org for help or fill out the online contact form.

“While we certainly had hoped the days of a temporary public closure were behind us, the recent surge in cases has created staffing issues which compromise our ability to offer the highest quality visitor experience,” said Dr. Francis Levine, president of the Missouri Historical Society.

“With our current staffing challenges and the highest surge in cases expected in the next 2-3 weeks, we feel a temporary closure is in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors.”