Missouri History Museum exhibit celebrates importance of the ‘Mighty Mississippi’

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park wants you to understand the river that runs through this region.

“All of those months when we could have had high attendance, we had to curtail things when we were closed to the public for safety reasons,” says David Lobbig, curator of environmental life for the Missouri Historical Society. “So, it’s been an interesting ride, but we’ve found other ways to get the information out.”

On World Water Day, the museum is trying to wet appetites on a 6,000 square-foot display that helps paint the picture of St. Louis.

From the pilothouse to an ancient ax, or even items more than a thousand years old and on display for the first time, it’s a limited time to see it all.

“World Water Day is an international recognition of how important water is to everyone’s life,” Lobbig says. “This year they have a theme of put into value that’s more realistic the importance of water. For biodiversity or other creatures but also goo equitable life cannot exist without clean water.”

As a river is wanting to do, changing directions, and flowing over its banks, the Mighty Mississippi exhibit has had to pivot during the pandemic, offering virtual tours and in-person experiences.

The Mighty Mississippi exhibit, which opened in Nov. 2019, is slated to close June 6, 2021, might just be your civic duty, living in this river town.

“There are over 200 artifacts in this exhibit that have never been seen by the public,” says Lobbig. “Some of them going back to Mississippian culture, people who built Cahokia Mounds. But there’s a lot of contemporary things about why water is so important to us as well as the fur trade and steamboat era how people lived in the Mississippian River Valley.”