Missouri History Museum exhibit celebrates importance of the ‘Mighty Mississippi’

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park wants you to understand the river that runs through this region.

“All of those months when we could have had high attendance, we had to curtail things when we were closed to the public for safety reasons,” says David Lobbig, curator of environmental life for the Missouri Historical Society. “So, it’s been an interesting ride, but we’ve found other ways to get the information out.”

On World Water Day, the museum is trying to wet appetites on a 6,000 square-foot display that helps paint the picture of St. Louis.

From the pilothouse to an ancient ax, or even items more than a thousand years old and on display for the first time, it’s a limited time to see it all.

“World Water Day is an international recognition of how important water is to everyone’s life,” Lobbig says. “This year they have a theme of put into value that’s more realistic the importance of water. For biodiversity or other creatures but also goo equitable life cannot exist without clean water.”

As a river is wanting to do, changing directions, and flowing over its banks, the Mighty Mississippi exhibit has had to pivot during the pandemic, offering virtual tours and in-person experiences.

The Mighty Mississippi exhibit, which opened in Nov. 2019, is slated to close June 6, 2021, might just be your civic duty, living in this river town.

“There are over 200 artifacts in this exhibit that have never been seen by the public,” says Lobbig. “Some of them going back to Mississippian culture, people who built Cahokia Mounds. But there’s a lot of contemporary things about why water is so important to us as well as the fur trade and steamboat era how people lived in the Mississippian River Valley.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News