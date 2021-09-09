Missouri History Museum hosting free outdoor concert series

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum is hosting a free outdoor concert series, called Twilight Thursdays, every Thursday during September from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will kick off Sept 9. with a tribute to the Isley brothers featuring: music director Terry Coleman, lead vocalist Dana Austin and guitarist Brian White. The lineup also celebrates local stars including Dennis Edwards of The Temptations, Chuck Berry, and Tina Turner.

Guests can come early and visit the St. Louis Sound exhibit which will be open until 8 p.m. For more information about the event, visit here.