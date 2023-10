ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Historical Society will host a panel on LGBTQ sports and recreation in the state.

It’s part of their ‘Thursday Nights at the Museum,’ where you can enjoy exhibits open late. There will be a meet and greet with LGBTQ athletes from St. Louis, plus a 20-minute sound bath session from a yoga instructor.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum.