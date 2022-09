ST. LOUIS – Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration Thursday.

It’s in honor of the late St. Louis County council member and activist on her birthday. The celebration is Thursday, September 22 at James W. McGee Municipal Park from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Live music, food, face painting and more at the free event.

Erby was the first African-American woman elected to the St. Louis County Council in 2004.