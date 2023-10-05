BRANSON, Mo. – A rare two-headed snake has slithered in Missouri for several years, and conservation officials plan to celebrate the snake’s birthday this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a birthday party to celebrate the sixth birthday of the snake, named Tiger-Lily.

Tiger-Lily, a rare two-headed snake in Missouri. (Photo provided by: Missouri Department of Conservation)

The party will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson.

Tiger-Lily, a female snake, was first found in Stone County in the fall of 2017. Tiger-Lily is almost five feet long and has a healthy appetite, according to MDC officials.

Conservation officials have been treating Tiger-Lily for several years. A two-headed snake like Tiger-Lily might struggle in the wild with eating and escaping dangerous situations. MDC officials say a two-headed snake’s chances of survival are much better.

Saturday’s birthday party will include crafts, party favors, and presentations with the snake. For more information on the event, click here.