Missouri hospitals ask office workers to help nurses

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hospitals across Missouri are asking staff members and administrators to take on additional duties to help deal with the current surge in COVID-19 patients.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hospital employees are being asked to pick up shifts helping nurses by doing things like grabbing supplies or answering phones, or by filling absences in areas such as housekeeping and patient transport.

Mercy’s incoming president Steve Mackin said hospital administrators are doing whatever it takes to help the nurses and doctors who provide patient care.

COVID-19 cases have been declining in the St. Louis area over the past couple of weeks but the number of patients in hospitals remains near the highest levels of the pandemic.