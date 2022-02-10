Missouri House advances plan for smaller raises for state workers

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state workers would soon be guaranteed a minimum of $12 to $15 an hour under a plan advancing in the state House.

The GOP-House voted 112-8 for the measure Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson asked for a minimum of $15 an hour for all state workers. But House Republicans pared that back to $12 an hour or a 5.5% raise.

The House plan would still set a minimum wage of $15 an hour for state health care workers and other direct-care providers.

The budget plan also includes money for at most $1,500 grants to reimburse low-income families for pandemic-related education costs.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News