Missouri House approves crime-fighting bill; critics say state will need more prisons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House approved a bill Tuesday aimed at creating tougher penalties for fentanyl manufacturers and distributors. The legislation also includes language that would raise some of the current penalties for certain violent crimes.

Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) asked the bill’s sponsor during Tuesday’s debate if he believes building more prisons is a good idea. Dogan cited the bill’s fiscal note, which indicates the law change could lead to a need for more prisons.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon), does not believe the fiscal note is an accurate forecast of what his bill would create. He said crime is major problem for some communities and action is needed.

Another concern came from Rep. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis). He said language in the bill could result in someone committing a crime with a watergun facing the same penalty as someone using a loaded weapon.

Schroer said he believes his legislation will help take violent criminals off the street. HB 1450 still requires a senate vote before it could head to Governor Mike Parson’s desk for consideration.

