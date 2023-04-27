ST. LOUIS – The Missouri House looks at a proposal to ban Kim Gardner from running again for St. Louis circuit attorney, if removed from office.

Republican Brad Christ from south St. Louis County brought up the bill Wednesday. It would bar any public official who is removed by a quo warranto case from running for that office again.

The house added it to a crime bill that is being drafted in the final weeks of the session. The package needs another vote in the house before moving on to the senate.