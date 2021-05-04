Missouri House passes legislation limit local health departments’ power, protects businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Protecting businesses, churches, and schools from lawsuits regarding the pandemic is one of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s top priorities this legislative session.

COVID liability has been brought up more than a dozen times this session, but the problem is, it’s still not across the finish line. The Senate passed its own version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) over a month ago. The House passed its own version Tuesday and it includes limiting health departments’ power.

“It’s been probably the number one topic of discussion for many of us here in the body over the past year and there’s no single policy or solution that is suitable to everyone’s needs and desires and we have seen that take place,” said Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho).

Besides lawsuits, Baker’s bill, HB 1358, also strips some power away from local health departments like barring them from quarantining a person.

“A lot of the government mandated responses to contagious diseases always seem to place unequal burdens on people with varying circumstances,” Baker said. “Fear of legal liability associated with COVID-19 has placed a lot of pressures on the private sector.”

It also would prohibit states, counties and cities from issuing health orders like wearing a mask and limiting indoor dining. Across the aisle, some are concerned what this could do for future health emergencies.

“What would happen when the next coronavirus comes around and we have a 3% death rate or if we have a death rate that is affecting young people more and we are boxed-in by this kind of legislation because this is not just looking backwards, it’s looking forward to the next epidemic,” Rep. Barbara Phifer (D-St. Louis) said.

Last week, the House voted down Luetkemeyer’s Senate Bill 51, which included medical malpractice lawsuits.

Parson said he still wants to see this legislation make it to his desk this session.

“COVID-19 was important, I think it’s important to protect our healthcare workers that have been on the frontline, a lot of people who’ve been out there in our communities that were doing things under some of the most unusual circumstances,” Parson said.

The bill passed the House on Tuesday with support from both sides of the aisle. The Senate has less than two weeks to approve the legislation and send it to the governor before the session ends May 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: