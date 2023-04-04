The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A bill that would incentivize film and television production in Missouri gained final House approval in a 104-50 vote Monday.

HB675, sponsored by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, “authorizes a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying expenses … associated with the production of a qualified motion media production project.”

Additional credits may be awarded if certain conditions are met, such as at least 50% of the production being filmed in Missouri, or at least 15% of the project taking place in a “rural or blighted area” within the state, according to the bill.

The total of the tax credits for such productions is limited to $16 million per year.

Previous state tax credits for such production expenses expired in 2013.

Gregory mentioned several movies set in Missouri that were not filmed in the state, including American Underdog. The biographical film about St. Louis Rams Super Bowl winning quarterback Kurt Warner was filmed primarily in Oklahoma.

The widely acclaimed Netflix series Ozark was filmed in Georgia, a state known for its production incentives, despite being set in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

Several House members spoke in support of the legislation, arguing that it would encourage production companies to film in the state.

“If we give these tax credits, we invite these industries into our state,” said Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City.

“We should have done this a long time ago,” said Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, adding to the widespread support in the chamber for the legislation.

A similar bill passed the Senate in February.

