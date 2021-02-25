Missouri House passes voter photo ID

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House has passed another bill to require voter photo identification at the polls.
Lawmakers voted 109-46 in favor of the legislation.
The bill is aimed at addressing a Missouri Supreme Court ruling last year that permanently blocked a central provision of a 2016 voter ID law. That law required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement to cast a regular ballot.
The new bill would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.