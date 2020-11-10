Missouri House prepares to vote on $1.2 billion budget to distribute CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than one week after the election, lawmakers are back in Jefferson City working on distributing more CARES Act funding across the state after Governor Mike Parson called them back for a special session.

Representatives in the House Budget Committee spent more than five hours Monday working on the $1.2 billion legislation. The biggest issue and reason for the special session is the state has until December 30 to spend the federal CARES Act funds.

State Budget Director Dan Haug said counties across the state have only spent about a quarter of the $520 million they were given.

“We’re not encouraging them not to spend it, but if they don’t, we don’t want that money to then have to go back to the feds,” Haug said. “Appropriation authority that gives us more flexibility than normal and we wouldn’t be asking for this kind of stuff if this was any kind of normal budgeting situation. I’ve been doing this since 1995 and I’ve never seen anything even close to this.”

Parson said this special session on the supplemental budget will fund items such as school nutrition service programs, job training grants, homelessness prevention, domestic violent grants, and child support payments.

Other funds in the bill will be distributed to various state departments like the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Higher Education, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Office of Administration.

Members passed House Bill 14 out of committee Monday and the House is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday. The legislation then will need to be voted on by the Senate which they are expected to do next week.