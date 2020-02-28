Missouri House Republicans approve minimum wage exemptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In Jefferson City, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives voted to exempt private and religious school workers from the state’s minimum wage law.

The vote was 94 in favor and 53 opposed. Supporters said the future increases would lead to those schools being forced to raise tuition rates and other expenses. They argued some workers are retirees who just want to help out at the schools.

Opponents said the bill is not what Missouri voters wanted when they passed a minimum wage increase in 2018.

Opponents also believe the bill is not fair for workers who would be affected. The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase to incrementally increase to $12 an hour by 2023.

The bill will head to the state senate for consideration.