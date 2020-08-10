Missouri House takes up Parson’s crime bill at special legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are expected to continue their conversation about Senate Bill 1, also known as Governor Mike Parson’s anti-crime package. The bill has all six provisions Parson wanted, which he says will reduce crime in the state.

The Missouri Senate passed the bill Friday morning by a 27-3 margin. The three “no” votes were three Democratic senators from the St. Louis area.

Now it’s the Missouri House’s turn to take up the bill.

“It’s about violent crime and that is a topic that has been manipulated in ways over the past that it really does rub salt into the wounds in a time when there are protests going on,” said Jeanette Mott Oxford, director of policy for Empower Missouri.

Dozens testified Monday for and against the bill. Two of the major sticking points of the discussion – residency requirements for St. Louis City police officers and trying a 14-year-old as an adult for certain crimes.

“The City of St. Louis is about 62 square miles, which does not give us a lot of acreage to look at. It reduces the population,” said Judge Jimmie Edwards, director of public safety for St. Louis.

The House is expected to debate SB1 later this week.