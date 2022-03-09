Cannabis activists urge Missouri House to legalize marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Cannabis activists lined up in Jefferson City to urge lawmakers to fully legalize marijuana.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report they’re looking for support for “The Cannabis Freedom Act”. It combines numerous marijuana-related bills into one. The measure would legalize possession and use of the drug for those 21 and older.

They want lawmakers to act quickly to derail a competing ballot initiative called “Legal Missouri 2022”.

It would give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales, however, the state would still have the ability to limit licenses.