Missouri House votes against funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s House has voted against paying for thousands more low-income adults to get Medicaid.

The Republican-led House on Tuesday voted down several Democratic proposals to fund Medicaid expansion.

Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand eligibility for the government health care program. But the GOP-led House Budget Committee last week stripped funding for the expansion from next year’s budget.

House Democrats are trying to put the money back in the budget. It appears likely that their efforts will fail.

Republicans say they’re worried about committing the state to pay for a growing and expensive program.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press