JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House is proposing a rival constitutional amendment to block ranked-choice voting. Lawmakers gave the ballot measure initial approval Wednesday. Another group is trying to allow voters to pick from both Republicans and Democrats during primaries. Currently, voters can either choose to pick from all Republican candidates or all Democrats. Under that proposal, voters could then rank their picks from the top candidates in the general election. The legislative proposal would block that.

