Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Black Missouri school children no longer could be discriminated against for wearing natural hair under a bill advancing in the state Legislature. The House gave the measure initial approval Monday.

The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. The bill was partly motivated by a New Jersey referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in 2018.

The bill sponsors say Missouri students have also been discriminated against for their natural hair. Another bill advanced Monday would require high schoolers to apply for federal college aid.