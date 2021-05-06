Missouri House votes to let college athletes cash in

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The GOP-led Missouri House has passed a bill that would ensure colleges don’t stand in the way of athletes making money off their stardom.
House members voted to add the provision to another bill Thursday. The measure would clear a path for student-athletes to earn money for their names, images, and likeness.
The NCAA has prevented athletes from cashing in on their skills and fame. But Republican Rep. Nick Schroer says that’s unfair and puts limits on capitalism.
Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo says athletes already are getting scholarships and shouldn’t be allowed to get endorsement deals, too.