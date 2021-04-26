Missouri House votes to limit police use of chokeholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri bill to limit when police can use chokeholds is advancing in the state House.
The GOP-led chamber gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Monday.
The bill would restrict police from using chokeholds except if their lives or the lives of others are at risk or if they face serious physical injury.
The bill’s progress comes after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.