Missouri House votes to pare down school voucher bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a pared-down school voucher bill after a similar measure went to the governor last week.
The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 79-72 in favor of adding the pruned proposal to another bill. Both measures would create a tax credit program to pay for kids to go to K-12 private schools.
Under the program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that then dole out scholarships. Donors would get state tax credits.
The original bill would have capped tax credits at $75 million. The new measure would cap tax credits at $50 million.