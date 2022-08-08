ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is offering reduced adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes.

For the rest of August, would-be adopters can pick out a four-legged friend for just $25 in fees.

Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding the inaccurate representation of the breed as “inherently dangerous and aggressive.”

Charms

Valentine

Bella

Storm

Pitty Party

When raised by a responsible pet owner in a loving environment, pit bull terriers are smart, loyal, and gentle companions.

The HSMO is committed to placing adoptable animals in loving homes no matter their age, size, or breed.

To see all of the dogs eligible for this promotion, visit www.hsmo.org/adopt or stop by HSMO’s Macklind Headquarters in St. Louis City or Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights.