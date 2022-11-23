JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says deer hunters harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season. This is a slight increase over last year.

According to the MDC, out of all the harvested deer, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and 16,929 were button bucks. Texas County had the most deer harvested (3,607), followed by Callaway County (3,416) and Franklin County (4,175).

During the November portion of the 2021 firearms deer season, hunters checked 188,928 deer. Of those deer, 102,054 were antlered bucks, 70,337 were does, and 16,537 were button bucks.

“It would have been hard to ask for much better weather during the November portion than what hunters experienced this year,” states MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable.”

Isabelle said that the colder weather probably caused more deer to move around, which helped make this year’s harvest higher.

MDC reported a self-inflicted, non-fatal, firearm-involved incident in Bollinger County back in November.

Turkey and deer archery season continues November 23 through January 15, 2023. The late youth portion of firearms season runs between Nov. 25 and 27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs through December 3 to 11 (in open counties). That will be followed by the alternative methods portion starting on December 24 to January 3, 2023.

For more information about deer season and hunting regulations, please visit MDC.mo.gov.