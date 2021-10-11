Missouri hunting guide accused of defrauding investors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– A Southwest Missouri hunting guide is accused of allegedly defrauding investors. The Missouri Secretary of State’s office issued a cease and desist order against Theodore Jay Eddings of Republic.

The Secretary of State’s office says Eddings raised at least $50,000 for two entities he claimed to own and operate but only one was actually a registered business.

Officials say between April 2017 and October 2018 Eddings raised the funds by selling investments in the form of investment contracts and promissory notes to eight individuals in five states. One investor was from Missouri.

Eddings allegedly used Facebook to promote the entities as deer and turkey hunt providers. Officials say when someone would contact Eddings for services, he would solicit investments into the business. Once the funds were received, the Secretary of State’s office says he would misappropriate the funds for his own personal benefit.

He is also accused of making material misstatements and omissions in connection with the sale of the securities.

The Secretary of State’s securities division is seeking an order stopping Eddings from further violations of the Missouri Securities Act. They are also asking for $53,5000 in restitution.

Eddings is charged with Criminal Securities Fraud or violation and stealing. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Greene County on Nov. 30.

If you think you’ve been a victim of this or another scam, investors are urged to call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go online to www.missouriprotectsinvestors.com for more information or to file a complaint.