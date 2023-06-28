ST. LOUIS – A husband and wife from Jefferson County, Missouri, appeared in federal court on Tuesday and admitted possessing material containing child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said David J. Dohrman, 52, and Jacqueline M. Dohrman, 48, both pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

David Dohrman told the court that he’d searched for and downloaded illicit material on his cell phone. He sent at least one such video to his wife, Jacqueline, on Oct. 1, 2020, via the social media app Facebook.

As a result, Facebook sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The St. Louis County Police Department obtained a search warrant for the Dohrmans’ home. David admitted sending the video to his wife. Investigators searched the couple’s phones and discovered additional child pornography, as well as chats between the Dohrmans featuring more pictures and a discussion about a girl they’d seen at a restaurant.

David and Jacqueline Dohrman will be sentenced on Oct. 5. They face up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.