Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple have pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Kelsey Wilson and 32-year-old Zachary Wilson, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they’re sentenced Dec. 10. Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest.