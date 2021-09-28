Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple have pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Kelsey Wilson and 32-year-old Zachary Wilson, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they’re sentenced Dec. 10. Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News