Missouri, Illinois leaders react to fall of Afghanistan

ST. LOUIS – The Taliban took over Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, and thousands are trying to flee the country.

Images and videos from Kabul’s airport show Afghans desperate to leave, clinging to the side of an airplane as it took off to try and flee their home country.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday it still had control of the airport, which would be critical in evacuating Americans and Afghans.

Missouri and Illinois leaders are reacting to the fall of Afghanistan.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson:

Like many Missourians, I am concerned about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The gross negligence demonstrated by the Biden Administration for the safety and security of our service members and our nation’s committed allies is shameful.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley:

President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a disastrous display of incompetence that has provoked a humanitarian crisis. He and his administration failed to adequately prepare, failed to safeguard Americans and those who have helped us, drastically underestimated the speed with which the Taliban would overrun Kabul and other parts of the country, and have generally shown themselves unable to fulfill their commitment to an orderly withdrawal. Those who advocated 20 years of nation building in Afghanistan and continually promised the American people that Afghan security forces would soon be able to defend themselves have much to answer for as well. For two decades, almost no one has leveled with the American people about the true state of affairs in Afghanistan.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt:

The catastrophe that has unfolded in Afghanistan was an unforced error. We are now faced with a devastating collapse of our intelligence gathering capabilities while terrorists regain a foothold to launch attacks against the United States and our allies. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) August 16, 2021

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth:

The images we’ve seen of Afghanistan falling to the Taliban are tragic and incredibly difficult to watch, especially for the countless American servicemembers and military families who sacrificed greatly in that nation. Right now, my attention is focused on the evacuation, which includes ensuring our nation leaves absolutely no stone unturned in our efforts to secure the safe return of my constituents, including American hostage Mark Frerichs, as well as all Americans in Afghanistan and on safely evacuating as many of our Afghan partners as possible. For two decades, thousands of brave Afghans have chosen to put themselves and their families in great danger in order to support our troops’ mission in their country, and in return our nation made a promise that we would keep our partners safe. Many of them bled alongside our troops and thousands remain in grave danger as our nation completes its withdrawal. We should not break our word to them in this desperate moment of need.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin:

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost:

We saw no accountability from President Biden in his speech about the crisis in Afghanistan. He said “the buck stops with me,” yet spent his time blaming past admins, the Afghan president, military & civilians for the way his admin botched the withdrawal of American troops. (1/2) — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) August 16, 2021