(AP/KTVI) – A bomb threat emailed to officials in several states early Wednesday briefly disrupted government affairs and prompted some state capitol evacuations.

Federal officials quickly dismissed the threats as a hoax, reporting that no explosives were found among the state capitols.

Missouri and Illinois were among several states whose Capitol buildings received bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety tells Nexstar’s Missouri Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley that the Missouri state capitol in Jefferson City did not go into lockdown, despite the threat.

“Missouri did receive a threat this morning. It was assessed following standard operating procedures and determined to not be credible,” said a Missouri DPS spokesperson.

In Illinois, the secretary of state acknowledged a bomb threat to the state capitol in Springfield and sent the following statement to Nexstar affiliate WCIA:

“The Department’s Hazardous Device Unit conducted sweeps of the interior and exterior of the Capitol as well as the public areas of the adjacent Howlett, Stratton and Archives buildings on the Capitol grounds as a precautionary measure. The investigation revealed no evidence supporting the credibility of a threat and no imminent danger was identified. Nevertheless, the Secretary of State’s office takes these threats very seriously and is working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of employees and the public and to determine the source of the threat.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings.

The FBI said it was aware of numerous hoax bomb threats at state Capitol buildings, but had “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.” The bureau said it was working with state, local and federal law enforcement to gather, share and act on information.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” it said in a statement.

The closures were brief and disruptions minimal in most states.

NOTE: The Associated Press contributed to this report.