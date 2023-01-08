DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.

The Gateway Arch National Park only takes up 91 acres, but the structure itself is recognized for its futuristic look as well as the surrounding flowers, grass, and trees. The park’s location is between downtown St. Louis and the Mississippi River.

Visitors can experience and view the various landscape features such as the Explorers’ Garden, Native Grass Meadow, and the Zen Gardens.

The Gateway Arch was completed on October 28, 1965. The surrounding 91 acres was renamed the ‘Gateway Arch National Park’ (becoming a national park) in 2018.

