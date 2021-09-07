Missouri issues ‘Endangered Person Advisory’ for missing Florissant teen

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen. Ariel Marshell, 15, was last seen Saturday in the 3200 block of Mowing Green in Florissant, Missouri.

Jones was last seen at her cousin’s home. She made some suicidal statements as she was leaving. She also left a note at her mother’s house the day before indicating suicidal thoughts.

Police describe Jones as black, 5′ 6″ tall, 170 lbs, light brown hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with several scars on the left forearm. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple sweater, blue jeans, and light blue Crocs.

Do you have any information about her location? Call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.