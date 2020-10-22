Missouri judge revokes parole, sends brothers to prison to serve original sentence for molestation

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – A Webster County judge has revoked the parole of the two Schwartz brothers.

The Schwartz brothers will serve 15 years in the department of corrections each on the two counts of child molestation they were initially sentenced to in September before being sentenced to probation.

According to court records, those charges were originally suspended, but the brothers violated probation three days after receiving it.

Ozarks First Reporter David Chazanov was in the courtroom and said when the judge made the ruling, Petie Schwartz started crying, and Aaron Schwartz started to say goodbye to his family.